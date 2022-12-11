Nigeria’s First Afro-literary Fashion Concert set to hold in Ibadan

SINMIRELLA Africa, an Afrocentric fashion brand focused on telling fashion stories through the African eye, is set to to stage the first ever Afro-literary fashion concert in Nigeria.

The event which is themed Peace, my piece will be an Avenue to discuss areas where fashion stakeholders can begin utilizing fashion as a tool to respond to emerging societal challenges and promote peace and social change.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Speaking to our correspondent, the convener, Mrs. Titi Kushimo affirmed that the idea behind the Afro-literary fashion concert is to create a platform for designers and other creatives in the city to showcase their craft in a unique manner while contributing to national development. She noted that the city of Ibadan needed a new energy and as the pacesetter state, the Afro-literary fashion concert is making its debut here.

On what to expect at the event, Kushimo noted that it will be an evening of quality live music, Sooken word performances, Afro-dance, runway, panel discussion and style display.

The event is slated to hold on Sunday , 18th December, 2022 by 4pm at Cafe one, Palms mall, Ring road, Ibadan.