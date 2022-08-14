DJ Fizzy hints on new single, EP in coming weeks

Having honed his craft over the years on the Nigerian entertainment scene, talented Disc Jockey, Hafiz Agbabiaka Olajunwon, a.k.a DJ Fizzy, said he’s about to take his entertainment career a notch higher as he plans to drop his EP before the end of the year.

With new music featuring Rhyme and Terry Apala, also dropping in a matter of weeks, the rising star hinted that he has been working and putting finishing touches to new music content that will push his career to new heights and bring positive vibes his way.

Before now the famous DJ had thrilled music listeners with hit single entitled ‘Why’, featuring ‘Tikuku’ crooner, Candy Bleakz and fast-rising artist, Sickah among other songs adding that he will not relent in his efforts to keep his fans entertained.

Speaking about his career and what his fans should expect, Dj Fizzy who started his disc jockeying career in 2017 also added that he couldn’t wait to unleash new musical content and put his name on the lips of many across the globe.

