Gunmen kill teacher, injure another in Nasarawa school

Gunmen on Saturday night, stormed Government Science Secondary School, Nasarawa Eggon in Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, killing a staff, Mr Auta Nasela.

The assailants also shot another staff of the school identified as Timothy Malle, injuring him during the mayhem.

The State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, who confirmed the development, said the incident was a case of armed robbery.

He said the gunmen stormed the school at about 8:45 pm and headed for the late Mr Nasela’s residence where they demanded money.

He added that the deceased ran to the neighbour’s house during the raid, but one of the robbers shot and killed him in the process.

“Yesterday around 8:45 pm, a distress call was received from GSS Nasarawa Eggon, that some unidentified hoodlums invaded the residence of one Auta Nasela.

“When they gained entrance, they started demanding for money but the man escaped to his neighbour’s house.

“But unfortunately, one of the hoodlums followed him and shot him.

‘He was rushed to the General Hospital in Nasarawa Eggon by the police but he later died while receiving treatment.

“And based on available information, only the late Mr Auta was attacked and killed, not two teachers as members of the public have been saying.”

He said the Commissioner of Police, Adesina Soyemi has ordered an intensive investigation into the matter.

