District head warns against encroachment of Kogi royal forest

THE Onu-Egume and Okura district head, Alhaji Etila Ajeka, has warned that encroachment and trespass into Egbe forest in any form are henceforth liable to arrest and possible prosecution.

The warning was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the traditional rulers’ meeting with stakeholders, security operatives and the national body of Egume Ome Descendants’ Union (EODU), over the encroachment on the Egbe-Egume forest held at Onu-Egume’s palace in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The communiqué was signed by the Onu Egume and district head of Okura, Alhaji Etila Ajeka, national president of Egume Ome Descendants’ Union, Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim, chairman, security committee, Gowon Omale, the home branch chairman, Mr. Samuel Idachaba and other traditional rulers.

The forum condemned at the encroachment into Egbe forest, the royal cemetery hosting the late traditional rulers.

Ajeka ordered in the communique that hunting, farming, fetching of firewood and other activities within the forest is prohibited.

The forum, which mandated the stakeholders to mobilise for the fencing and afforestation, stressed that the royal forest should be free from reproach, ridicule and insults.

“The efforts towards reclaiming the areas encroached upon should be treated as expedient and imperative,” the forum said.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the forum further stressed the need for proper demarcation of the Egbe forest, revived and developed to meet international standard.

The forum in the communiqué, noted that community vigilante service, the hunters, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the police would be duly informed for necessary steps to secure the forest from further encroachment.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE