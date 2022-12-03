Dissolve my first marriage, I’m now married to another man, woman prays court

Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State has heard the divorce suit brought before it by a woman, Bunmi Ejiade against her husband, Ola Ejiade who she alleged was irresponsible and always beating her.

According to the plaintiff, she packed out of the defendant’s house when she could no longer bear with her husband’s maltreatment of her and had since remarried.

Ola did not come to court though duly served a court hearing.

Bunmi in her testimony said, “My husband is irresponsible and uncaring. I regret ever marrying him.

“He is a sadist and derived pleasure in seeing me cry and feeling depressed.

“Ola never spared me. He would raise dust over trivial issues and descend on me with punches.

“I moved around with a swollen face and bloodshot eyes almost all the time.

“My husband constantly starved me and our children and was not bothered that we went around in rags.

“He had no respect for my parents and was always rude to them any time they made an attempt at mediating in our differences.

“I moved out of his house before he snuffed life out of me.

“My lord, I have found love and I am now happily married.

“I plead that my marriage to Ola be dissolved.”

The court president, Mrs S.M Akintayo adjourned the case and ordered that the defendant be served a fresh hearing notice.