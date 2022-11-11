Dismissed policeman among POS robbers set ablaze in Enugu – CP

A sacked policeman has been confirmed to be among the two POS robbers that were set ablaze in Enugu on Tuesday.

This was according to the Enugu Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Ammani while dismissing reports that the POS robbers recently set on fire in Enugu were policemen serving in New Haven Police Division.

In a statement signed by the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, the CP described the story as untrue and unfounded.

Contrary to the report, the command said available records only revealed that one of them, later identified as Ogbobe Benjamin, has long been dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force as a Police Constable, for acts against discipline. “Hence, he can never be seen or said to be a serving Policeman as claimed.”

The CP condemned the mob action and extra-judicial killing of the two POS suspected robbers along Bissala Road, Independence Layout, Enugu.

He ordered the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (SCIID) to carry out a discreet investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident and those involved.

The Commissioner reiterated that no matter the circumstance, resorting to self-help to carry out acts of jungle justice in such a manner, without recourse to extant laws and the criminal administration system, is totally condemnable and tantamount to the commission of a crime in itself.

He cautioned against such heinous and cruel acts that violate the provisions of the Constitution and other extant laws, especially as it concerns the inalienable rights of the person; and impedes the Command’s efforts at combating crimes and criminality in the State.

The CP urged citizens of the State to always be law-abiding and assist the Police in the fight against criminals and their activities, especially by arresting and handing over criminal suspects to the Police for further lawful actions, in line with the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015, the amended Nigeria Police Act 2020 and other laws.

He further calls on them to promptly report general acts of violence to the Police.

