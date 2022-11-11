2023 budget: Education enjoys second largest allocation in Oyo — OYOSUBEB chair, Adeniran

Latest News
By Tribune Online
Education enjoys second
The Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board(OYOSUBEB), Dr. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran, has affirmed that education has the second largest allocation in the proposed 2023 Budget presented by his principal, Governor Seyi Makinde.
Speaking on a live program on the state’s broadcasting station recently, Adeniran said with a budget of fifty-eight billion, two hundred and thirteen million, nine hundred and eighty-one thousand, two hundred and sixty-seven naira, eighty-seven kobo (N 58,213,981,267.87), the government has recorded an unprecedented affection for education.
He said governor Makinde has maintained an unbroken record of allocating huge funds for the overhaul of the sector, especially the basic education sub-sector he supervises.
His words, “Governor Makinde’s record of allocating funds for education conforms to UNESCO standards of 15-20% of the budget. In fact, this time, Education is 18.78% of the total budget proposal.”
Speaking further, Adeniran lauded the Seyi Makinde-led administration, which has consistently maintained an 18-22% budgetary allocation.
He insisted that this has helped the State in regular payment of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) counterpart funding and received matching grants, “enabling us to execute numerous projects in the education sector.
“Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (Oyo SUBEB), has so far completed over 56 model schools and constructed and renovated over 700 classroom blocks across Oyo State among other projects,” he affirmed.


He, therefore, appealed to residents of the state to re-elect governor Seyi Makinde for a second term, saying his efforts to make Oyo better could be further actualized with continuity.

Earn guaranteed legal income daily from sports and it is paid to you in dollars. See how

You might also like
Latest News

Okowa asks FG to understudy Delta education policy to end impasse with ASUU

Latest News

ASUU strike: FG playing with nation’s education sector ― Opeyemi Falegan

Latest News

Lagos set for education summit in Nigeria

Latest News

FG displays nonchalant attitude to Education ― Sokoto NLC

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More