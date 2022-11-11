Police confirm 2 dead, horses, donkeys burnt as farmers, herders clash in Jigawa

The Jigawa state police commissioner, Effiom Emmanuel Ekot confirmed the death of two people in a bloody clash between Fulani herders and farmers at Cukuma and Gunka villages of Suletankarkar and Jahun local government areas of the state.

Speaking to newsmen in his office, the police boss also said two horses and 19 donkeys was burnt in the village.

Mr Effiom Emmanuel Ekot explained that some people who arrived at the police station in Suletankarkar with injuries reported that they were wounded and police directed them to the hospital for treatment.

“Some hours later, another people also entered the station also with injuries on them claiming of being attacked whom also sent to hospital, they all treated and discharged”.

The Police commissioner stated further that “at around 4:00 pm the village head of Ciromawa village reports to the police that two died bodies had been seen in the bush near the village”.

The police go to the scene and took the two bodies, “one person had been identified by his father and the body had been released to the family and buried”.

“Because of the homicide case is above the Suletankarkar divisional office, it’s been transferred to the state criminals investigation department for further investigation”.

Commenting on the Gunka clash, the police commissioner said some groups of youth suspected to be farmers attacked the Fulani herders in an attempt to chase them away from the area.

He said in that process, 19 donkeys, two horses and the hut belonging to herders were burnt by the youth.

The police commissioner noted that “getting the report, the command mobilized police from Jahun and nearby Miga and Kiyawa local government areas and intervene. Now the situation is under control”.

