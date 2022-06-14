Developer seeks Ogun govt support on eco-friendly housing projects

The management of Pelican Valley Nigerian Limited has sought the support and partnership of the Ogun State Government over the construction of eco-friendly housing units, farmers’ market and estate in the Kobape area of Abeokuta, the state capital.

The projects, tagged Pelican/Gateway Autarky Project, will serve as a bedrock for sustainable urbanisation and mechanized agriculture as a springboard for economic sustainability.

The CEO of the real estate firm, DrBabatundeAdegemo, stated this during the courtesy visit on the State Commissioner for Information, WaheedOdusile, at his office in Abeokuta.

Adeyemo said the ongoing consultations with state commissioners for Agriculture, Finance, Housing, Urban Development and Governor DapoAbiodun was necessary because such a project would require the strategic support of the government.

“The Pelican’s Gateway Economic Autarky project contains four sub projects namely; The Pelican’s Ecostay Apartments, The Pelican Brief Estate, The Pelican’s Greenish Acres Farm Estate and The Pelican Farm Market.

“The Pelican Ecostay Apartment, as the name implies, revolves around building affordable homes for intended clients in a 100 per cent eco-friendly environment which supports zero carbon emission in its usage.

“The Pelican Brief Estate is set to be the very first smart city, with our serviced plot allotment scheme. However, in our bid to completely invigorate the economy of our estates axis, our organisation had concluded plans to launch the Pelican’s Greenish Acres Farm Estate and also the Pelican’s Farm Market, less than 1.5 kilometers away from our estate projects in Kobape, come 11th of September 2022.

“It is worthy of note that this particular Kobape axis had been constantly neglected by past administrations; and had not felt the presence of the government for over two decades. Thanks to Chief Osoba for fixing a 33-KVA trunk line we are enjoying on the axis today.

“Apart from the 1.5km committed acquisition boundaries, the strategic and prime status of the axis is expected to generate an estimated N30 billion in direct and indirect taxes into the coffers of the Ogun State government within the next three years, when the threekilometres single lane road is fixed.





“Apart from the attendant and expected revenues from that axis, the road would also serve as a veritable means on decongesting the Kobape/Abeokuta expressway and also aid urban rural migration, which would in the long run decongest Abeokuta metropolis.”

In his response, Odusile noted that the GovAbiodun-led administration is keen on using public-private partnership to achieve its five cardinal programmes, particularly in the area of infrastructure which helps the ease of doing business and affordable housing.

He noted that the government is eager to open up Abeokuta as part of efforts to decongest it, adding that “Abeokuta is one of the cities chosen as one of the future city projects funded by the commonwealth.”

Speaking further, Odusile said “On your request for the construction of the road linking Pelican Brief, I suggest that as we go about our meeting with my colleagues in the cabinet, I would implore you to find time to also see the Commissioner for Road and Infrastructure so that the road we are talking about can be factored in our future road project.

“There is what we call ease of doing business, one of the things the government is trying to do is to make Ogun State the first choice for investors.”

The commissioner also urged other real estate firms to emulate Pelican Valley by complying with real estate rules and regulations in the state.