Develop technology to tackle insecurity, Buhari charges university researchers

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the authorities of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) and other scholars across the country to embark on research to develop technology that will help in tackling the menace of insecurity in the country, which is currently causing havoc in the political, social and economic fabric of the nation.

The President who stated this during the 32nd convocation ceremony for the awards of post-graduate diplomas, masters degrees, and Philosophy of Science degrees (PhD), said the deployment of advanced technologies is necessary to improve local intelligence gathering that will aid the work of security agencies.

The President represented by a Director in the National University Commission (NUC) Professor Joseph Anyeneku said FUTA is noted for proffering solutions to national issues in the area of innovation called for.

“Universities are drivers of (applied research) innovation, entrepreneurship, and technology. Universities of Technology must, therefore, contribute their quota to the improvement of the economy by coming up with better, efficient, and cost-effective processes of producing goods and services, using information technology tools.

“A sustainable engagement between universities, industries, and their host communities cannot be over-emphasised. Such collaborations would provide a mutually conducive environment for business/entrepreneurial activities to thrive.

“The Federal University of Technology, Akure, like other universities of technology, must continue to ensure that research: development, in collaboration with local industries, is targeted at proffering solutions to the identified challenges for community and national growth.

“As an Ivory Tower, FUTA should come up with a lasting solution to the menace of farmer-herders crises in Ondo State and environs. The responsibility of providing security for citizens is not the job of the government alone.

“The people must willingly share useful information with security personnel about strange persons and activities around their locality. My administration will continue to provide the needed support in the war against crime and criminality”

He reiterated the commitment of the towards present administration in the country towards mobilising the energies and capacities of the youth to minimise the risks to national security posed by rising unemployment.

“Government is not unaware of the unemployment situation in our country, especially among our teeming youths.

“This administration has made significant efforts at decimating this monster in our country, by increasing investments in food security, health, infrastructure, climate change, and women empowerment.

“These investments are yielding the expected outcomes by creating opportunities for self-employment, expanding the national human resource pool as well as strengthening national productivity for sustainable development.”

Speaking in line with the conferment of Post Graduate degrees of different status on the deserving graduands, the institution’s Chancellor and Emir of Kantagum, Alhaji Umar Faruk II lauded the passion deployed by the 1,734 graduands to acquire more knowledge towards self-development as well as improve mankind aspirations.

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council, Ambassador Godknows Igali congratulated the graduands and charged them to apply the knowledge acquired during their studies to become problem solvers as they transited into the next phase of life.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Joseph Fuwape who also congratulated the graduands hinted that FUTA had made good progress and consolidated its modest achievements in fulfilling its mandate of teaching, research as well as community service which had yielded tremendous results.

One of the high points of the event was the conferment of awards of honorary degrees on three eminent Nigerians, Chief Adebimpe Aladejana-Ogunleye as Doctor of Science, Dr Haroun Al-Rashid Adamu as Doctor of Management Science, and His Royal Highness Ephraim Faloughi as Doctor of Management Science.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.APC states to establish Health Emergency Trust Fund…

FACT CHECK: US Did Not Give Nigeria 48 Hours Ultimatum To Detain Abba Kyari

CLAIM: Several social media posts claim the United States of America (USA) gave Nigeria’s Federal Government 48 hours to detain suspended Deputy Police Commissioner, Abba Kyari, or face severe sanctions.

VERDICT: The claim is false and misleading. The US did not give Nigerian Federal Government 48 hours ultimatum to detain Abba Kyari.