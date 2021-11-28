UPDATE: Mother, child killed in Abeokuta tanker explosion

It was a gloomy Sunday in the ancient city of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital as tanker explosion that occurred at Lafenwa market, claimed the lives of a mother and her child.

This development happened about twelve days when a similar incident claimed four lives at the Ogere end of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Tribune Online gathered that a tanker fully loaded with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) upturned at about 4.45 am when making its way inbound Rounder area from Oju-Irin, Lafenwa.

In a statement made available to Tribune Online, the Public Relations Officer of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi said the tanker exploded when officials of TRACE, Fire Service and other security agencies were finding a way to transload the content of the tanker into another.

He explained that the fire outbreak occurred while residents were scooping petrol from the fallen tanker, despite warnings from security operatives at the scene.

“The earlier reported tanker laden with fuel which overturned while making its way inbound Rounder from Oju-Irin, Lafenwa, is now engulfed in fire due to the uncooperative attitude of people around the axis through scooping of fuel and other unwholesome acts which sparked off the fire.

“The general public is advised to vacate the vicinity, while TRACE, police, FRSC, Fire Service and other first responders resolve the latest emergency,” Akinbiyi said.

