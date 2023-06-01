The Association of Medical and Dental Officers of Oyo State (AMDO) have agreed to continue to render emergency services with the belief that the government will favourably consider their demands in the shortest possible time, failing which, there will be a total downing of tools by the striking doctors.

AMDO in a recent meeting held to review her one-week strike which started on Thursday, May 18, decided to continue the strike to press home their demands.

In the one week that the strike had continued, the striking doctors have been rendering skeletal and emergency services to cushion the effect on the good people of Oyo State.

The strike was however scheduled to become a total strike on Thursday, May 25, 2023, but due to the fact that the Oyo State Government commenced negotiations with the representatives of AMDO and keeping in mind that the Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde is worker friendly in addition to the fact that his inauguration for second term in office came up May 29, 2023, the members of the association magnanimously agreed to continue to render emergency services.

They expressed the belief that the government will favourably consider their demands in the shortest possible time but warned that failure to do this will lead to the total downing of tools by the striking doctors.

AMDO demands include improved welfare of members, conducive work environment, employment of more doctors to avoid unnecessary harm to members occasioned by being overworked and payment of skipping to members which the association notes that the Federal Government has been paying this since 2014 and some neighbouring states like Osun, Ogun and Lagos are doing same.

Other demands include payment of responsibility allowance to members on grade level 15 and above and all doctors heading hospitals irrespective of their grade level (this is been paid by neighbouring states under different nomenclatures) and that doctors in administration be paid at least 75% of their call duty allowance.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Akinwumi Ambode resurfaces

Not many can boast of running into Lagos politician, Akinwumi Ambode, at any social gathering after the completion of his term as the Governor of…

My wife is too beautiful, I want divorce, man tells court





In a surprising twist, a man has brought his marital woes to a local court in Lusaka, Zambia, stating that he no longer desires his wife, Hilda Mleya, due to…

VIDEO: Why I rejected N5m to perform at Tinubu’s inauguration concert — Portable

Fast-rising singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, on Friday, lamented that organisers of the…

OFFCUT: ‘We can manage 70k successfully as family of four,’ Nigerians reveal

Nigerians have revealed how a family of four can spend the sum of seventy thousand naira judiciously as…

You’re not my president, Pastor Bakare tells Tinubu

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration, Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Serving Overseer of the…

Messi breaks Ronaldo’s record for most goals in Europe’s Top 5 leagues

Lionel Messi has broken the record for the most goals scored in Europe’s top five leagues, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo, during…