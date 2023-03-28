By: Leon Usigbe – Abuja

Despite the court order restraining him from parading himself as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyrochia Ayu, was in his office at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja on Tuesday.

Checks revealed that he reported for work in the morning along with his aides to continue his routine responsibilities.

Recall that the executive committee of his Igyorov Ward of Gboko Local Government Area, Local Government Area of Benue State, announced his suspension at the weekend.

This was followed by an order by a Benue State High Court presided over by Justice W. I Kpochi, restraining Ayu as 1st Defendant, “from parading himself as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) having lost membership of the party, pending the hearing and determination of Motion on Notice already filed.”

The ruling was on an exparte motion filed by Engr. Conrad Terhinde Utaan.

His presence in the office on Thursday came as some members of the Igyorov Ward and the executive committee of the PDP, Gboko Local Government of Benue State, stormed the party secretariat to disown the suspension of the party boss.

More details to come later…

