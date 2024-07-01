Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu on Monday condemned in strong terms the recent bombing attacks in Gwoza Local Government of Borno which left several people dead.

He also decried the killing of two policemen at a checkpoint around Opobo Road junction of Ogbor Hill, Aba, Abia Friday evening.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Levinus Nwabughiogu, the Deputy Speaker commiserated with the families of the victims, the police hierarchy as well as the governments of Borno and Abia.

Reacting to the bombing attack, Kalu said that Nigeria under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not allow resurgence of terrorism, stressing that it was committed to securing and protecting the lives and property of the citizenry.

He said that the House will give the needed legislative support to ensure that terrorists will not be given a space to make Nigeria their safe haven again.

In the same vein, the Deputy Speaker urged the security agencies in Abia to fish out the killers of the two police officers, reiterating his support to both the state government and the police authorities.

Hon. Kalu insisted that such needless acts of cowardice must not go unpunished.

Recalling the killing of military personnel barely a month ago in the same city of Aba, Hon. Kalu said that hoodlums must not be allowed to instill unnecessary fear in the residents.

The Deputy Speaker called on the residents of Aba to resist every attempt to destroy the peace being currently enjoyed in the State.

