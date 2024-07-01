Residents across the 33 local governments of Oyo State, categorized as vulnerable, are to benefit from 25,740 bags of maize (1,287 metric tonnes) and 5,280 bags of garri (132 metric tonnes), drawn from the National Strategic Reserve of the federal government.

This followed the flag-off of distribution of the grains by Governor Seyi Makinde, represented by his deputy, Mr Bayo Lawal, at the State Secretariat, Ibadan, on Monday.

It would be recalled that the federal government had in April flag-off the release of 42,000 metric tonnes of assorted food commodities from the National Strategic Food Reserve across the country to vulnerable Nigerians to cushion the effect of the rising cost of food commodities.

Monday’s ceremony at the state Secretariat saw the Oyo deputy governor accompanied by South West Zonal coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Adewale Stephen do a presentation of the items to local government chairmen for onward distribution at the 33 local council areas.

Governor Seyi Makinde represented by his deputy, Barrister Bayo Lawal emphasized the significance of such interventions in providing immediate relief and support to vulnerable groups, particularly in the face of ongoing economic challenges and global uncertainties.

He said the state in collaboration with relevant agencies and stakeholders, had implemented mechanisms to facilitate the seamless and transparent transportation and distribution of the commodities, to ensure they get to those they are meant for.

The governor emphasized the importance of collective collaboration towards bringing an end to the security challenges especially in Oke-ogun, Ibarapa, Ogbomoso and Oyo zones of the state.

While highlighting some of the efforts of the state government to address economic hardship and poverty in the state, he also called on local government chairmen to ensure that all stakeholders in their various councils have an efficient distribution template which must be strictly adhered to.

He said he would expect follow up reports of the distribution process, stating that the distribution would be a test of transparency on the part of the new executive chairmen across the 33 LGAs.

Before officially handing over the food items to the state government, the Director General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Zubaida Umar represented by the agency’s South West Zonal Coordinator, Adewale Stephen, said the gesture was part of the commitments of President Bola Tinubu towards enhancing the welfare and well-being of Nigerians especially to provide necessary support during the economic hardship.

He said: “The Renewed Hope Agenda, Mr. President approved the release of 42,000MT of assorted food commodities from the National Strategic Reserve under the custody of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (FMOA&FS).

“The assorted food commodities include maize, millet, sorghum, and garri.

Distinguished stakeholders, after sharing the commodities and successfully transporting the quantities allocated to Oyo State, today we are here to hand-Over the food items to the State Government for distribution to the identified deserving beneficiaries in the communities through the constituted Committees in each LGA.

ALSO READ: Borno bombing: Intensify efforts against terrorism, Southern senators tell FG

“Please note that membership of the Committee in each LGA is made up of the Chairman of the LGA, State Emergency Management Agency, a Traditional Ruler, Department of State Services, Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Faith-Based Organizations (JNI & CAN), Nigerian Union of Local Government.

Employees, Nigerian Red Cross Society, Women Associations, Persons With Disability Groups, Youth Associations, Principals of Boarding Schools, Civil Society Organizations and the Media.

“It is worthy of note that based on the allocation table, Oyo State has been allocated: i. 1,287MT of Maize (25,740 bags of 50kg) ii. 132MT of Garri (5,280 bags of 25kg). The above food items will be shared egually to all the LGAS in the State.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Ademola Ojo commended the president for the gesture, describing it as recognizing food security as a fundamental human rights and a key pillar of of societal stability.

The executive chairman of Ogbomoso South local government, Hon. Oyedokun Timothy, who spoke on behalf of other council chairmen, commended the collaboration between the state and federal government which resulted in the provision of the food items, assuring that the distribution guideline and template would not be compromised in the distribution process.

Other key stakeholders, including traditional and religious leaders, in their separate remarks, lamented the impact of security challenge on food security resulting into the current hike in cost of essential commodities and foodstuffs across the country.

They called for immediate end to the killings and banditry that had plagued parts of Oyo state unabated.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE