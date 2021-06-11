Democracy Day: I’ve presented 12 bills, 3 motions, says Delta Reps member

House of Representatives member representing Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu Federal Constituency, Rev. Francis Ejiroghene Waive, says he has presented 12 bills and moved three motions in the last legislative aw q1111year.

He made the disclosure on Friday while giving an account of his stewardship to his people for the second legislative year which ended June 10, 2021.

Waive added that besides the bills and motions, he regularly contributed to debates on the floor of the House in his efforts at improving the living standard of his people and the protection of lives and property.

According to the cleric-turned-politician, the bills included: Federal Medical Centre Ovwian Establishment Bill, National Infrastructure Development Bill, and amendment Bills affecting the following- Bank Employees Act, Films and Video censors Board Act, Legal Practitioners Act, Compulsory Free Universal Basic Education Act etc.

“I am thrilled to have played my role in the House in ensuring concurrence in the passage of the Bill for the establishment of the Federal Polytechnic Orogun which has now been signed into law by Mr President.

“Many thanks to our indefatigable leader, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege Deputy President of the Senate who, not only sponsored this Bill but achieved this historic feat and many others for our people.

“The Bill for the establishment of the Federal College of Nursing and Midwifery, Otu-Jeremi passed Second Reading during the period under review.

“My contribution to the debate on the Water Resources Bill went viral and aided the House in its final decision. I was part of the group of honourable members that advocated for justice for alleged killings during the EndSARS protests.

“During the year under review, my voice was strong and clear on the need to sack the non-performing security chiefs, practise community policing and fiscal federalism, moderate government borrowings, and reform local government elections,” he noted.

The lawmaker, in his stewardship, further reeled out his achievements including reconnecting about 10 communities to the national grid, supply of transformers to 12 Communities and solar-powered street lights to about six Communities and other empowerment programmes for people of his constituency.

He promised to continue with his good representation of his people throughout his years of service through his feedback mechanism at the Constituency office in Ughelli and at the National Assembly complex, Abuja.

