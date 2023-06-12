Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has urged Nigerians to learn from the challenges the country is facing in order to build a nation based on equity, fairness, and justice.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Dr Monday Uzor, the governor called for unity among Nigerians and encouraged them to work with the new administration of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to achieve a more prosperous nation.

He emphasized that the celebration of 24 years of uninterrupted democratic rule provides an opportunity for Nigerians to reflect on both the progress made and the challenges faced in the nation’s democracy.

“Today is a memorable and eventful period in the history of our nation. Twenty-four years of uninterrupted democratic rule is a clear indication that Nigerians have taken control of their destiny. Although the journey of democracy has had its ups and downs, we are confident that the challenges will be overcome with time.”

Governor Nwifuru acknowledged that democracy is the best system where ultimate power rests with the people. He urged political actors to learn from the obstacles faced in order to build a nation rooted in equity, fairness, and justice.

“The period of elections is over, and it is time for everyone to come together, set aside personal interests, and work in the best interest of the nation.”

The governor commended President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for his actions thus far, stating that they are indicative of a brighter future for the nation.

