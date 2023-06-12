The National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) has called on the judiciary to ensure the will of Nigerians prevails by serving justice in the various election petitions before it over the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

The NAS Capoon, Mr Abiola Owoaje in a statement titled ‘Democracy Day 2023: Upholding the Principles of Justice, Fairness and Inclusion’ to commemorate the June 12 anniversary while calling on Nigerians to jettison divisive rhetoric preached the principles of tolerance, understanding, and respect for diversity.

According to him, shaping a Nigeria that reflects the hopes and aspirations of its people is a patriotic task that requires all hands on deck.

He noted that Democracy Day serves as an opportunity to remember the sacrifices made by individuals and groups who fought for democratic ideals and to reinvigorate the collective commitment towards building a stronger and more inclusive democratic society.

Owoaje recalled the ugly events including polarisation, bigotry, violence and deaths that characterized the last general elections adding that “as a responsible and progressive organization, we firmly believe that the path to a stronger and more vibrant democracy lies in fostering unity and healing wounds inflicted during the electoral process.”

He implored the judiciary to ensure justice is served in all election petitions for the will of the people to prevail.

The statement read in part: “The exercise of voting is a fundamental right, and it is crucial that the voices of Nigerians are heard and their choices respected. The aftermath of the elections has witnessed a surge in election petitions, reflecting concerns and grievances regarding the integrity of the electoral process. We restate our earlier position on the constitutional rights of aggrieved candidates and parties to take peaceful recourse to the election petition courts. We firmly believe that the judiciary has a pivotal role in upholding the principles of fairness, impartiality, and due process. It is imperative, therefore, that the courts diligently and expeditiously handle election petitions, ensuring that justice is served, and the will of the people is respected. We urge all relevant stakeholders, including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), political parties, candidates, and the judiciary, to maintain the highest standards of integrity and transparency in addressing election disputes. It is essential that all parties involved are given a fair opportunity to present their cases, and that the judiciary’s decisions are guided by the most noble principles of law and the best interests of the nation.”

Owoaje who pointed that the Pyrates Confraternity actively participated in the enthronement of democracy in Nigeria restated its unwavering dedication to promoting justice, fairness, and the rule of law.

He commended Nigerians “for their rare resilience in the face of numerous challenges” and acknowledged the progress made in strengthening democratic institutions, upholding human rights, and fostering peaceful coexistence.

Owoaje tasked Nigerians not to shirk their civic duty to hold public officials accountable, and advocate for transparency, good governance, and the protection of citizens’ rights stressing that this is the period for all Nigerians to be active citizens.