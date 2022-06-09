Democracy Day: FG declares Monday June 13 public holiday

The Federal Government has declared Monday, June 13, a public holiday in commemoration of the 2022 June 12 Democracy Day celebration.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated Nigerians on this occasion and urged all citizens to support the present administration in its efforts at ensuring a secure, united and prosperous nation.

Aregbesola urged Nigerians to use the occasion to reflect on the long journey the country has made towards the enthronement of civil democratic order, before national independence in 1960 till date and the sacrifices of our patriots.

He reminded Nigerians of the challenges they had faced and overcome, including a civil war, noting that any form of agitation that threatens the unity of the country should be shunned for the good of all.

The minister noted that the space known as Nigeria would be a haven of peace, unity and progress if all citizens love their neighbours and embrace the spirit of brotherliness.

“As we mark another Democracy Day in the history of our dear country, let us reflect on the efforts of our founding fathers and ensure that Nigeria remains one united, secure, peaceful and an indivisible entity, noting that no development can take place in an acrimonious environment.

“With the challenges we face in Nigeria today, I see an opportunity for us not to break up or break down, but to break open; open up to ourselves in truth so that we may appreciate each other, understand each other, honour each other and live together in peace and prosperity,” Aregbesola reiterated.

The minister advised Nigerians to judiciously put into use the recently unveiled Nigeria Internal Security and Public Safety Alert System (N-Alert) Mobile App designed to mitigate security challenges and other disasters with the slogan “See Something Do N-Alert”, in the usage of the Mobile App, which has been upgraded to meet with current challenges in the country.

He assured Nigerians that with the concerted efforts being put in place by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to secure the lives and property of Nigerians and stabilise the economy, the nation will continue to get better.

