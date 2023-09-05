Protesters from Ugborodo, Deghele and Ugboegungun communities are gathered at the tank farm of Chevron Nigeria Ltd (CNL), Ode-Ugborodo and Otumara Flow Station of the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) at Otumara, in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State in anticipation of the verdict of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) over the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

As a result, tension is already building up in the local government area as hundreds of folks from Ugborodo, Deghele and Ugboegungun have taken strategic positions with their speed boats laying siege to the facilities.

Recall that the NUPRC officials had, last week Friday, vowed to announce its final decision strictly in line with the PIA provisions on the requests by Ugborodo, Deghele and Ugboegungun communities and other Itsekiri communities for the registration of Otumara Host Community Development Trust and Ikpere Host Community Development Trust, among others.

The PIA, which was signed into law in 2021, made a provision for the establishment of Host Community Development Trusts (HCDTs) for the oil-producing communities away from ethnic groupings.

Our correspondent gathered on Tuesday that while awaiting the final verdict of NUPRC latest 4:00p.m today, both young and old folks have taken positions at the tank farm and facilities of the IOCs armed with tugs, placards, singing and dancing to local vibes.

A terse message received from one of the leaders of Ugborodo, Mr Alex Eyengho, states the readiness of the protesters to occupy and shut down operations at the tank farms of the IOCs if the verdict is contrary to the PIA provisions.

“While some jokers and meddlesome interlopers are fooling themselves in the name of diaspora protests in Warri South LGA, the owners of the areas of operations of Shell, Chevron and other IOCs, and true sons and daughters of Ugborodo, Deghele and Ugboegungun communities are presently in Ode-Ugborodo, Chevron Tank Farm and Shell-operated Otumara Flow Station in Warri South-West LGA where the IOCs operations are situated, awaiting the verdict of the NUPRC before 4pm today, failing which a total shutdown of Shell and Chevron facilities in the area SHALL commence,” he disclosed.

Our correspondent had reported on Monday that some aggrieved protesters of the Itsekiri ethnic nationality had shut down activities at the zonal office of the NUPRC in Warri over an allegation that some individuals in the regulatory agency were trying to alter the already-constituted PIA board in the Iwereland.

Speaking on the ongoing protest to our correspondent via WhatsApp video, one of the youth leaders, Blessing Eyengho, said the leadership of Ugborodo was not against the Olu of Warri, except in the area of conniving with the IOCs in violating the provisions of the PIA.

Eyengho said though Ugborodo people who are Itsekiri are peace-loving people, “we must follow the law. If this is not done, we shall disrupt their operations. We will resist them and shut down their facilities.

“We have nothing against the Olu of Warri, he’s our own. But on this, Ugborodo has its own administrative structure. He should consult the Olar-Aja and others before making decisions.





“We’re averse to those misleading him. He should follow the law as Itsekiri is known for. He’s a young man, we respect him. He should obey the law.

“The regulatory body should advise the IOCs to do the right thing or be ready for a total shut down,” he warned.

