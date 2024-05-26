The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), via its Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), has hailed the impact of modernising vehicle registration in Nigeria with the launch of the DRTS Self-Service Portal.

According to the administration, the portal (RTS Self-Service.fctevreg.com) since its inception in March 2023 has provided unprecedented convenience to the motoring public, allowing vehicle owners to register, renew, and select their number plates from the comfort of their homes.

Dr Abdulateef Bello, Director of DRTS, told newsmen over the weekend that the initiative represents a pioneering move in the country, significantly streamlining a process that was previously cumbersome and time-consuming.

He said, “The introduction of the DRTS Self-Service Portal marks a significant advancement in public service delivery, highlighting our commitment to leveraging technology for an improved user experience.

“By providing a seamless, automated, and transparent process, we are setting a new standard for vehicle registration in Nigeria.”

Contrary to recent misrepresentations, Dr Bello clarified that the sales and management of number plates fall under the jurisdiction of the Central Motor Registry (CMR), not the director’s office.

“This distinction is crucial for understanding the responsibilities within the DRTS framework,” he stated.

Moreover, the payment process for vehicle registration has been fully automated, eliminating the possibility of excess payments and ensuring that users can navigate the registration process with ease and confidence.

A critical aspect of the vehicle registration process is the issuance of number plates, which are produced by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Currently, the operational capacity of the FRSC production plant is below optimal levels, leading to a shortage of number plates.

However, Dr. Bello assured the public that discussions are ongoing to address and resolve these production issues to meet the growing demand.

Dr. Bello stressed the importance of public awareness regarding these changes: “It is essential for the public to be responsibly informed and well-guided about the value changes in motor vehicle administration and the new improvements introduced to achieve efficiency and effectiveness in the services of DRTS.”

