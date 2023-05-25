People afflicted with leprosy (PAL) in Delta state have demanded for the payment of N30,000 minimum wage by the state government which they said would go a long way to reduce their financial burden.

In a congratulatory message to the governor-elect, Rt Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori from their settlement in Eku, Ethiope East council area of the state, the lepers commended the outgoing governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa for his resilience towards the sufferings of the PALs by consistently paying each of them the sum of N8,000 monthly.

Chairman of the ex-lepers, Mr Paul Oke who signed the letter said their members go through untold hardship every day following the perception of the public about them.

“Nobody wants to get closer to us, we beg to survive although some of us do menial jobs. In a country where the cost of food and services has skyrocketed, one can imagine what N8,000 can do for a pal and his family.

” That is why we are appealing to the incoming governor to consider us for a minimum wage. He should also rehabilitate the leper’s settlement to give us a sense of belonging. Our members voted for him so he should not forget us .”

The lepers said no doubt, Oborevwori would do better as he had already proved his mettle as speaker of six years at the state house of assembly.

The chairman commended Gov Okowa for the massive transformation of the state especially in the area of over 2000km of road network, health, education, and skill acquisition programs amongst others.

