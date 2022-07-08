Delta Govt steps up completion of twin medical projects

Delta state government has assured residents of the timely completion of the ongoing twin medical projects in the state which are aimed at drastically reducing maternal deaths in society.

The Delta State Commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye gave the assurance at Owa Alero, Ika North East Local Government Area during an inspection visit to the projects, the Mother and Child Medical Centre and Advance Medical Diagnostic Centre.

According to him, the state government embarked on the projects with the view of addressing the poor medical indices of deaths of newborns and mothers during childbirth.

“These projects would no doubt be of immense benefits to the local population, Deltans and the country at large because of the quality of medical care that these facilities would offer to patients,” the commissioner said.

The commissioner who was accompanied by the permanent secretary in the ministry, Dr Ejiro Ogheneaga said that in the cause of the visit some errors were identified and the contractor has been directed to fix them.

He revealed that all the medical equipment has been procured and delivered and awaiting installation once the contractor removed his work tools and create space for the machines, as they are very sensitive.

Dr Ononye commended the governor’s foresight, which he said was responsible for the various medical projects across the State for the main purpose of making health services accessible and affordable for residents in the State.

Taking the commissioner and his team around the project sites, Arc. Badmus Wasiu, Resident Architect working under the main Consultant of the project gave the assurance that the issues raised will be adequately addressed.

In the same vein, the Commissioner visited the Trauma Centre in Agbor, another flagship project conceived by the present administration which has reached an advanced stage, where he expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of the contractor.

He directed the contractor to increase the pace of work, so as to deliver the project for inauguration as scheduled.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend….Delta Govt steps up

Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike

The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital….Delta Govt steps up

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports…Delta Govt steps up