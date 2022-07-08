Joy, thrill as Corona celebrates outstanding students

There is time for everything under the sun. There is a time to sow and a time to reap. There is a time to learn and a time to earn. After six years of grueling learning, it was time last week for the 2022 final year students of Corona Secondary School, Agbara to earn resounding accolades as the school organized a befitting valedictory programme for them.

While addressing the graduating students, chairman of the occasion and vice-chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU), Professor Ibiyemi Bello, represented by Professor Martins Anetekhai, admonished them to maintain the good characters they had built overtime at Corona and resist every temptation to be influenced wrongly by peers in higher institution.

The VC said, “Ask yourself, what is my goal? Do I want to be a musician or an actor? As you leave these walls, you will begin to enjoy academic freedom. It is at that point where you are enjoying academic freedom you equally get exposed to social vices, such as cultism, that could truncate your dreams.

“However for a student that is focused, you will be able to resist the pressure, keep your head straight, and flee from those vices that could truncate your future. Here at Corona, you have been educated and well taught.”

The professor asked them to stay focused so that they can make a success of their lives.

The high point of the event was the presentation of awards to outstanding students, and the announcement of the top three best students of the set. Somtochukwu Ike, George Nnona and Toluwanimi Sonuga emerged as the Valedictorian, Salutatorian, and the Third-best Overall students of the 2022 set respectively.

Speaking on his success, Ike said “It’s nice to be the valedictorian because when you work so hard for something and you get it at the end, it feels so satisfying.

“It’s like all the work from the beginning, the extra reading, doing night preps, group reading etc. are all worth it in the end. I got all the awards and endowment and I’m really happy about that.”

He added, “My parents were also very supportive. They encouraged me to continue to work hard. The encouragement was also in the form of a reward system which always encouraged me to do better.”

Also speaking on his accomplishment, Nnona, who plans to study Software Engineering at Staffordshire University, said “It feels unreal to be the overall second best student of my set, and also being here today. I know I put in a lot of effort, stayed up countless nights, taught and also got knowledge from my peers and even my seniors that have left the school, but I’m only surprised that I managed to get this far and I’m really happy.”

He also acknowledged his parents as being his backbone and best support system.

“At times when I said to myself that I couldn’t do it, they reassured me that I could do it and thank God I made it this far.”

The third best student, Sonuga, said “This is my last moment in Corona, I feel happy, sad, nostalgic, but it’s all for the better. My parting word for Corona is to look out for us in future, and a big thank you to Corona for showing us the right path to follow.





“I feel very happy because I think I deserve it. I worked hard for it. I’m glad that I’m getting rewarded for all my hard work. My parents ensured that I had the necessary time I required to read and understand even when it meant that I had no time for other things. My immediate plan is to study law at Afe-Babalola University.”

Speaking with journalists, the Principal, Corona Secondary School, Agbara, Mrs. Chinedum Oluwadamilola, said, “I hope they continue to keep their eyes on the ball. And as I will always say, you are never able to score a goal until you take a shot.

“It’s always a delightful pleasure to graduate students. Six years of trying to mould children and you see them so accomplished. When they read their citations you wonder how they were able to accomplish all these in just six years. And these are brief citations because you can’t read everything that they have accomplished.”

She stated further, “I’m very happy. I’m happy for the support of the parents because if they don’t support us to bring up their children, they wouldn’t be so successful. And these are children that we are raising to excel in learning and character. Not just in learning but also character because that is very important to us. In a world where everything is in a fluid stage, there is no absolute anymore.”

On the recent academic achievements of the school, Mrs Oluwadamilola said nine students of the school met the requirements of the ACCA Foundation Programme, making Corona Secondary School (CSS) the first and only secondary school in Nigeria whose students (now 27) have fully qualified for the ACCA Foundations.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

In a country where economic deficit and unemployment have become the order of the day, conceptualizing a business idea in Nigeria and subsequently starting it can be likened to a goldmine which offers an opportunity for people to tap into a better livelihood.

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…