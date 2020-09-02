Delta govt set for land, property registration

Delta State government has announced that it would begin land and property registration in the state on Friday, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) has said.

The information which was contained in a statement signed by the state Director of Information, Mr Dona Obuseh, in Asaba, the state capital, said the Ministry of Lands and Surveys had been mandated to execute the assignment as scheduled.

The statement said that the approval for the registration was granted by the state government following repeated issues of land grabbing, property disputes and to put the state on the global satellite map.

It said that the first phase of the exercise would start on August 28, in Asaba, Ibusa, Okpanam, Akwukwu-Igbo, Warri, Effurun, Aladja, Ekpan, Otor-Udu, Ogwashi-Uku, Issele-Uku, Ubulu-Uku, Agbor, Owa-Oyibu and Umunede.

“Other towns and cities where the exercise would cover include Kwale, Aboh, Ozoro, Obiaruku, Oleh, Ughelli, Orogun, Isiokolo, Otu-Jeremi, Agbarho, Owhelogbo, Sapele, Oghara, Amukpe, Abraka, Koko, Bomadi and Burutu,” the statement said.

The statement further said that other phases would be communicated with dates in due course, while urging the general public, particularly land and property owners, to give full cooperation to the enumerators.

“They must provide the correct information to avoid mix up in the registration of land and property to appropriate owners.

“Members of the public, land and property owners, who, if for any reason their property is left out during the enumeration should reach the appropriate authorities,” the statement added.

Obuseh, also in another statement, said the state government had approved the established sample collection centres in government hospitals across the state for easy access by residents to know their Coronavirus status.

According to the statement, sample collection and testing are free and issuance of certificate of result after testing is also free.

“On no account should any resident in the state pay for the above mentioned services and residents are advised to take the advantage of the free testing programme to know their COVID-19 status,” it said.

