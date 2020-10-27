Delta Court attack: Over 3,000 cases suffer setback ― CJ

Delta State Chief Judge (CJ), Justice Marshal Umukoro has said the attack on the state High Court Complex along Ibuse road in Asaba, the state capital during the #EndSARS protests was a setback for over three thousand cases the Asaba Judicial Division was adjudicating upon.

Tribune Online reports that in the attack, hoodlums carted away several exhibits even as registers, case files and other court records and office equipment were engulfed by fire.

Justice Umukoro who visited the burnt complex on Monday to ascertain the level of destruction said the development described the attack as an act of sabotage by criminal elements who masqueraded themselves as #EndSARS protesters.

Accompanied by the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Peter Mrakpor, the Commissioner for Housing, Honourable Festus Ochonogor and some judicial officers, the chief judge said the act was also an impediment in the wheel of justice in one of the busiest judicial divisions in the state.

He disclosed that the commissioner for housing has been directed by the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to submit the Bill of Quantity (BoQ) for the fixing of the building to enable the State Government immediately commence the reconstruction of the complex.

Also speaking, the state AG, Mrakpor, condemned the act and described the wanton destruction of the high court building by the arsonists as tantamount to throwing spanners in the wheels of justice.

He said the courtrooms are sacred and wondered why anyone should attack the judiciary, adding that the judiciary remains the last bastion and the beacon of hope for the common man.

Mrakpor who had earlier visited the Ibusa road office of the Ministry of Justice maintained that destruction was perpetrated by criminals, majority of whom were suspiciously from outside the state who took advantage of the #EndSARS protest to unleash mayhem.

Tribune Online reports that the ministry was attacked by hoodlums who smashed windows of the building, destroyed office vehicle parked at the premises and carted away some office equipment.

The chairman of the Asaba branch of the NBA, Mr.Eseagwu Eze, averred that it was not the building that was attacked but the concept of justice, saying that it was a critical moment for the Asaba Judicial Division and the NBA.

