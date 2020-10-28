NSCDC dismisses officer for looting in Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has announced the dismissal of a Corps Assistant Illiya Ibrahim of the Gwagwalada Division Abuja from the service in relation to the looting of Covid-19 palliatives discovered in a warehouse in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

The Media Assistant to the Commandant General NSCDC, Ekunola Gbenga, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday evening.

According to the statement, the Commandant General Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu has approved the recommendation of the Junior Staff Disciplinary Committee for the dismissal of Illiya Ibrahim of the Gwagwalada Division for joining hoodlums in looting Covid-19 palliatives discovered in a warehouse in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

The recommendation was given after the officer was charged under the public service rule which is related to unbecoming conduct of officers.

“This disciplinary measure was taken after series of investigations and deliberations by the junior disciplinary committee and recommendations were made to the management,” Ekunola said.

The CG appreciates officers and men of the NSCDC including members of the public for providing useful information that has continued to assist the NSCDC in identifying unfit individuals within the ranks for appropriate action.

He tasked the personnel to remain committed, resolute and firm in the discharge of their duties.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Wale Oke Decries Lekki Killings, Says Incident May End Nigeria

The national deputy president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and presiding bishop of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan, Dr Wale Oke, has expressed sadness over the Tuesday killing…



After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…