As the economic hardship bites harder on Nigerians, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 presidential election, Adewole Adebayo has urged President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to draw a line between politicking and delivering good governance to the people.

Adebayo said that the president should know where to draw the curtain between being good at governance and being good at politicking, stressing that the two sometimes may appear contradictory.

He advised the president not to follow the crowd, but instead, give good governance and hope to Nigerians.

He cited the late sage Chief Obafemi Awolowo who always differed from his peers as an example, adding, “It was not for nothing that Awolowo was different from his peers in gravitas and focus. You can summon the alertness, discipline, gravitas, lifestyle and outlook necessary to bring order to your initial chaos. There was no way we didn’t have good reasons to suspect that things would be stuck, but you can adapt to adopt,” he stated.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE