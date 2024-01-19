Popular Nigerian gospel music artist, Moses Bliss, has announced his engagement to his partner, Marie, in grand style.

The 28-year-old singer made the announcement via a post on his verified Instagram page on Friday.

Sharing a series of pictures from the surprise engagement that took place in London, United Kingdom, the music artist captioned, “The Lord makes all things beautiful in HIS time. She said YES @mariewiseborn ❤️”

In the engagement video posted on his YouTube page,, he described his bride-to-be as his dream come true and added that he could not have asked for a better partner than his wife.

He said, “I don’t think I could have asked for a better person to be my wife. She’s my dream come true. She’s my everything I pray for and more. She’s evidence that God can show man mercy. She’s evidence that God can give you his person. She’s God’s woman.”

Reacting to the encomium poured on her by the ‘Too Faithful’ crooner, the bride-to-be, Marie, described the gospel singer as her answered prayer.

Commenting on one of the engagement posts, she wrote, My king it’s an honour to do life with you. Every time I look at you I can’t help but smile and bless the Lord in my heart. I’m often lost for words that God would gift me a man after his own heart, an answered prayer and more. I love you sunshine.”

The engagement is coming a few months after the singer trended online following a viral video of Nollywood actress, Ekene Umenwa kneeling for him after the singer surprisingly appeared to perform at her wedding.

