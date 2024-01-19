Amid the incessant kidnappings in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has confirmed the arrest of a suspected notorious kidnapper, Chinaza Philip, who had been terrorising the city and its neighbouring state.

The suspect, according to FCT Police spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, was arrested on Thursday, January 18, 2024, by the Kaduna State Police Command.

He was handed over to the FCT on Friday for further investigation.

“The FCT Police Command wishes to confirm the arrest of one Chinaza Phillip, a notorious Abuja kidnapper by police operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command on Thursday 18th January, 2024.

“The suspect has been handed over to FCT police Command today being Friday 19th January, 2024, and currently in police custody.

“More details will be communicated soon,” the FCT Police Command disclosed on its verified handle on Friday.

PRESS RELEASE ARREST OF ABUJA NOTORIOUS KIDNAPPER: CHINAZA PHILLIP. The FCT Police Command wishes to confirm the arrest of one Chinaza Phillip, a notorious Abuja kidnapper by police operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command on Thursday 18th January, 2024. The suspect has… pic.twitter.com/wXHScjQhEY — FCT POLICE COMMAND (@FCT_PoliceNG) January 19, 2024

