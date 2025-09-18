‘Delay intimacy until marriage is certain,’ Actress Bambam advises couples

Nollywood actress and reality TV star, Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan, popularly known as Bambam, has urged couples to withhold physical intimacy until they are sure about marriage.

Speaking on the Echo Room podcast, Bambam explained that avoiding sex during courtship helps build a stronger foundation for lasting relationships.

“I would advise anybody dating, if you can keep sex out of the mix till you’re sure of getting married, just do it,” she said.

Reflecting on her marriage to fellow former Big Brother Naija star, Tope Adenibuyan, popularly known as Teddy A, she revealed that they once struggled with doubts about their compatibility and questioned the strength of their relationship.

“I began to evolve as a woman, and he, too, was discovering himself. Our differences started to clash. There were many times we questioned why we were together. We felt like the foundation wasn’t right. But I held on to God and his promises for my marriage,” she shared.

Bambam, however, noted that personal growth and faith played a vital role in sustaining their union, adding that Teddy A’s deepening relationship with God has been a source of joy.

“My greatest joy through the journey has been him having a personal relationship with God. That has been the sweetener,” she added.

Bambam also spoke about her career, explaining that her acting style emphasizes authentic character portrayal without relying on kissing scenes.

