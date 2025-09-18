The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has stated that the president’s son, Seyi Tinubu, is qualified to run for any political office in the country, including the governorship of Lagos State.

Speaking on The Clarity Zone podcast posted on YouTube on Wednesday, Bwala dismissed claims that Seyi’s political activities are tied only to his father’s influence.

He said Seyi has built his own image as someone who connects with young people.

“If Seyi Tinubu’s father is the president, what stops him from running for Lagos State governor? Seyi Tinubu can even challenge his father in the next election,” Bwala said.

He noted that Seyi has kept friendships over the years and has supported young people to secure roles in government, including those outside his father’s party.

“At a point, he was even criticised for the people he brought into government, who were mostly Obidients. That tells you he doesn’t have biases,” Bwala explained.

Bwala also recalled criticising the Tinubu administration without it affecting his relationship with Seyi, saying it shows his ability to separate politics from personal ties.

He added that, unlike the children of past Nigerian leaders, Seyi has not been linked to scandals or controversies.

“You will never see him attacking people on social media, even though his father is one of the most vilified in recent memory. He has built relationships even with critics of this government,” Bwala said.

Bwala urged Nigerians to judge Seyi based on direct interactions rather than assumptions.

“Until you experience somebody, don’t have an opinion of them. Too many people inherit other people’s problems without any personal encounter,” he added.

