Dei-Dei mayhem: FCTA delegation visits victims’ families

A delegation from the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello yesterday visited and condoled with the families of those who lost loved ones in the last week’s mayhem that erupted, in the aftermath of a fatal accident involving a commercial motorcyclist and an articulated vehicle in Dei-Dei area of Abuja.

The delegation, which was led by the FCT Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, also met with leaders of the affected traders, Igbo and Hausa communities, political leaders as well as the Chief of Jiwa Chiefdom, Alh. Musa Idris.

Recall that trouble ensued on Wednesday between some irate Okada operators and traders, in the wake of an accident involving a woman (simply identified as Bukky) who allegedly fell off a moving motorcycle and was crushed by a truck in the area.

In a message delivered on his behalf, the Minister noted that he was deeply touched when he received the news of the unrest that resulted in the destruction of lives and property during the unfortunate incident.

He urged the families to remain calm and strong in the face of the tragedy, prayed to Almighty God to grant eternal rest to the victims and also give the families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

He also announced the release of a cash token being handled by the Mandate Secretary, FCT Area Councils’ Services Secretariat to at least show that the FCT loves them, feels their pains and shares with them, in their period of sorrow.

According to the leader of the delegation: “On behalf of the Hon. Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello and Minister of State for FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, I convey their commiseration and condolences to you and pray that God will help us not to see a repeat of such a situation.

“It’s our prayer that God would allow this to happen again. This peace that we are building on, let’s continue to sustain it, as it’s very important for us. Just as we have seen, we are one, as we have one objective, and let’s build on it.

“The honourable Minister sent us, specially to the families of the victims (those that lost their loved ones). No matter what we give, it cannot replace the lost lives.

“But he believes that the little token being handled by the Mandate Secretary, FCT Area Councils’ Services Secretariat will at least show that the FCT loves you, feels your pains and shares with you in this period of sorrow. We pray to God that we will not see this type of situation again”.

The delegation while thanking the Sarkin Jiwa for his quick interventions, his support and his fatherly role all the time, used the opportunity to relate the Minister’s appeal to residents of the area to remain calm and support the FCT Administration and security agencies in their effort at building and maintaining peace in the Territory.

Responding on behalf of some families of the victims, Malam Ibrahim Idris, who said he lost a relative simply identified as Harisu, during the crisis, described the visit as a welcome development, as it was very soothing and has reassured them to keep hope alive.

Also speaking, the chief of Igbo community in Dei-Dei, Tochukwu Nzediegwu, who described the mayhem that followed the fatal accident as unfortunate, thanked the FCT Minister for sending a delegation to visit and commiserate with the affected families.

He, however, noted that the FCT minister’s decision to order the immediate closure of markets in the area has helped to reduce tension and escalation of the crisis.

Among those who received the delegation were Mrs Joy U. Solomon, wife of one of the victims, late Ugwu Solomon, AMAC chairman, Abdullahi Adamu Candido, Sarkin Jiwa, Councillor of Gwagwa/Jiwa Ward, and religious and market leaders respectively