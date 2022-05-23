Niger Govt partners association of mining and geosciences to improve IGR

The Niger state government has reiterated its commitment to harness the State’s natural resources for the benefit of the people through a partnership with the association of mining and geosciences to improve the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state.

The Niger State Governor, Sani Bello expressed his determination to do this during a public lecture and award programme themed; “Mineral Resources of Niger State, Developments and Challenges” held recently in Minna, the state capital.

The Governor, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Alhaji Abubakar Idris underscored the economic benefits of Mineral resources to the State, stressing that the state was endowed with huge deposits of natural resources.

He said that the government was working assiduously to address the challenges in the sector pointing out that the outcome will greatness improve employment generation for the youths and the Internally Generated Revenues (IGR) in the state.

He stated further that the state government has procured a Special Purpose Vehicle to carry out exploitation and exploration of mineral resources in the state, thereby addressing the environmental issues in the mining sector.

In his remarks at the occasion, the chairman Caretaker Committee of Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society, Niger State Chapter, Professor Idris Nda Abdullahi explained that the primary purpose of the Association was to cater for the technical needs of all miners and geologists in the academia.





Tribune Online learnt that the public lecture and award were organised by the Association of Mining and Geosciences in collaboration with the Niger State Government.

In his opinion, Dr Umar Hassan Albarka; a recipient of an Award for outstanding impact on the mining sector, underscored the importance of harnessing the abundant deposit of natural resources in the state especially now that the government was working assiduously to woo investors.

He posited that there is a huge deposit of gold in 22 out of 25 local government areas in the state, stressing that all the government need to do is to profile the areas for prompt action.

He, however, advised the state to acquire equity in any promising deposit so as to increase the state’s IGR, emphasising that dependency on rurality alone is not enough to give the much needed IGR.

