Defilement of minor: Court remands FGGC Oyo teacher in Abolongo Correctional Centre

A family court sitting in Ibadan judicial division, Oyo State, has ordered that a suspected rapist; a teacher, Alayoteti Oyebode, accused of defiling a 14 years old student of the Federal Government Girls College, Oyo be remanded in Abolongo Correctional Centre in Oyo town.

It would be recalled that the Oyo State Police Command had arraigned Alayoteti Oyebode, on a one-count charge bordering on having unlawful sexual intercourse with a 14-year- old student of the school (name withheld).

At the resumed hearing of the matter on Thursday, counsel to the accused, Barrister Oluponna Tunde, said the accused was charged with rape rather than defilement of the child.

Meanwhile, the Investigating Police Officer in charge of the case, Kehinde Afolabi, from the Oyo state criminal investigation department, Iyaganku told the court that the prosecuting counsel never brought a rape case before the court, rather a case involving a minor which is purely defilement.

The court urged the prosecuting counsel to do further investigation on the allegation against the school teacher and return to the court on the adjourned date to substantiate its claims that the accused defiled a 14-year-old student.

Justice Adetunyibi consequently ordered that the accused be remanded at the Abolongo correctional centre and adjourned the matter till August 18, 2022, for hearing.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.Defilement of minor: Court remands FGGC Oyo teacher in Abolongo Correctional Centre

Defilement of minor: Court remands FGGC Oyo teacher in Abolongo Correctional Centre