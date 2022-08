Ogun gov confirms appointment of TASUED VC

OGUN State governor and visitor to the Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has confirmed the appointment of the acting vice-chancellor, Prof. Oluwole Banjo, as the fifth substantive and second indigenous vice chancellor of the university.

The announcement was made through a letter sent by the Ogun State Ministry of Education Science and Technology to the acting registrar of the institution, Mr. Dapo Oke.

The appointment takes effect from November 2, 2020.

Prof. Banjo has M.Sc in Wildlife Ecotourism and Masters Degree in Personnel Psychology. He also has a PhD in Wild Life and Ecotourism Management from the University of Ibadan.

The new vice chancellor had over 20 years of teaching experience and had also served as a deputy vice-chancellor; chairman, of the Academic Ceremonies Committee of the university, and pioneer dean, College of Vocational and Technology Education (COVTED).

