FGGC sexual molestation crisis: Teacher arraigned, remanded in custody

Following reports of sexual molestation of students at the Federal Government Girls College, Oyo, the police on Friday arraigned a teacher of the school, Alayoteti Oyebode, on a one-count charge bordering on having unlawful sexual intercourse with a 14-year- old student of the school (name withheld).

Alayoteti was arraigned by the Oyo State Police Command before the Oyo State family court sitting in Ibadan with a charge signed by CSP Funke Fawole, the Oyo Police Command O/C legal and prosecution.

The charge filed by the IPO, Inspector Afolabi Kehinde of the state CID, Iyaganku, Ibadan, read ” That you Alayoteti Oyebode ‘M’ between the month of November 2021 and May 2022 at the Federal Government Girls College, Oyo in the Family Court magisterial district did have unlawful sexual intercourse with one (name withheld), ‘F’ age 14 years without her consent and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 34 of the Oyo State Child Rights Law, 2006.”

Alayoteti had pleaded not guilty to the charge and his counsel had applied to the court to remand his client in prison custody rather than in police custody

The judge having heard the case ordered that the Alayoteti be remanded at the Oyo state correctional centre, Agodi custodial unit in Ibadan.

Justice Adetunyibi consequently adjourned the case till August 4, 2022, for hearing.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.FGGC sexual molestation crisis: Teacher arraigned, remanded in custody

FGGC sexual molestation crisis: Teacher arraigned, remanded in custody