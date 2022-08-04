World Bank decries FG’s inability to guarantee safety of schools

The World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Shubham Chaudhuri, has warned that the inability of the Federal Government to guarantee safe learning environment for children could pose a drawback to the country’s human capital development.

Chaudhuri, said this at the High-Level Summit for Castle – “Safeguarding our Schools: Protecting Our Children and Our Future” in Abuja on Thursday.

The World Bank Country representative warned that except the government adopts an all-inclusive approach to protecting the children, many would be denied their right to education.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has announced plans to launch and implement in phases strategies to make schools in the country safe.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, who stated this at the event said “The National Plan will be implemented in phases starting with Most at Risk States, Local Governments and Schools Host Communities. This National Plan is expected to be launched before the end of the 3rd quarter of 2022, and will clearly outline how Nigeria intends to protect her schools and other learning places so that our children can once again return to learning in a safer and more secured environment.”

Mr Chaudhuri noted that the closure of schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) due to threats of abduction will further increase the number of out-of-school children.

In her speech, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning admitted that rising security challenges have led to the closure of schools. However, she assured of the government’s commitment to the safety and security of schools across Nigeria.

The minister, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr Aliyu Ahmed, said in keeping with its responsibility to create a safer and more secure teaching, learning and living environment for the children, the Federal Government has taken several steps in this direction.

In a bid to turn the situation around, Mrs Ahmed pointed out that the Federal Government was currently in talks with States, local governments and other critical agencies of government in order to identify the most transparent, effective and accountable ways of mobilising and deploying resources.

According to her, the goal is to develop robust collaborative efforts that prioritise the plan which would adopt the whole society approach to safe schools.

