Death toll in Taraba herdsmen attack rises to 11

Death toll in the attack by suspected to be herdsmen on communities in Bali local government area of Taraba State have risen to 11, local sources said.

While six people were reportedly killed on Thursday, Mr. Suega Anshiva told our correspondent on the phone that two people were killed along Yelwa to Jatau road in an ambush while fleeing the attacks while Mrs. Joy Agbe said three people were also killed in Borno Kurku on the border between Bali and Donga Local Government Areas.

Our correspondent gathered several houses have been burnt and thousands of people fled the attacks which started on Thursday.

Those who fled the attacks have flooded makeshi camps in Bali town, headquarters of Bali local government area.

Chief David Gbaa told our correspondent that over 4000 people are taking refuge at the Tiv Traditional Council Hall, NKST Church, the Legislative Hall and other locations in the town.

“The population of IDPs is overwhelming and there is no shield to accommodate them.

“Its just finished raining here since yesterday, and many of them have been beating by rain.

“My worry is even with the children and pregnant women we have here. There is no food to even go round. The situation is so pathetic.

“We have held series of meetings to check the escalation of the attacks and I am trusting God that peace will soon return.

“In the interim, I want to appeal to the government and spirited individuals to come to the aid of these people and help solve the humanitarian crisis we have at hand,” he appealed.

When contacted, Taraba State Police Command’s spokesman, ASP. David Misal said three people were killed in the attack on villages around Gazabu and Utsua Daa.

Misal added that some people are said to be missing, but related peace have been restored in the area.

