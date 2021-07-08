Oladele Fajemirokun Foundation Flags Off The Sustainable Malnutrition Intervention Programme At Ibeju Lekki LGA

Fajemirokun Foundation

It is public knowledge that malnutrition is a direct or underlying cause of an estimated 45% of under-five children’s deaths. According to UNICEF, Nigeria, with a national prevalence rate of 32% of under-five-year-old children, has the second-highest burden of stunted children in the world.

The Oladele Fajemirokun Foundation, a community-focused non-governmental organisation, flagged off the Sustainable Malnutrition Intervention programme dubbed SMALINT, in collaboration with AIICO Insurance, the insurance and wealth management giant.

According to the Executive Director of the Foundation, Mrs Lawumi Fajemirokun, who was represented by the Programme Manager, Mr Kenechukwu Egbue, the SMALINT programme seeks to improve the nutritional profile of children (6 months- 5 years) through the provision of protein-rich foods, food demonstration classes, sensitization and community dialogue sessions. Through this programme, the Foundation expects to lift at least 20 children above malnourishment every 6 months, whilst educating at least 400 mothers on affordable nutritious food for children.

Left: Mr Kenechukwu Egbue (Programme Manager, Oladele Fajemirokun Foundation and a SMALINT beneficiary)

Currently, two Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) are proposed for adoption in the Ibeju Lekki LGA through which this intervention is expected to impact beneficiaries.

Speaking on behalf of AIICO PLC, Mrs Abimbola Shobanjo, Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility, said that the insurance behemoth is constantly in search of initiatives that make such an impact in local communities and as such SMALINT aligned very much with the company’s corporate social responsibility strategy.

 

 

 

