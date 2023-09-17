The Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja has charged operational commanders of the Nigerian Army to recalibrate their strength to deal scientific blows to the enemies of the nation.

Gen. Lagbaja, who stated this at the closing Ceremony of the combined Second and Third Quarterly COAS Conferences in Abuja, declared the determination of the Nigerian Army and Security Agencies to provide an enabling environment for the nation’s democratic rule.

He said the briefs and deliberations by the commanders during the conference depicted that the task ahead was not an easy one.

Gen. Lagbaja stated that the army was competent and remained committed to ensuring synergy with sister services and other security agencies to create the enabling environment necessary for good governance and economic prosperity.

According to the Army Chief, “Let me reiterate that we cannot afford to show any form of weakness because the adversaries we fight are emboldened by weakness.

“We must recalibrate our strength to give the scientific blows to the adversaries within and without appropriately.

“Therefore, the decisions arrived at during our deliberations will help refine our training and operational activities towards realising desirable outcomes,” he said.

The COAS further said the conference provided the army’s top brass with a veritable platform to brainstorm and appraise the army’s activities so far in the year.

He added that the conference also afforded them quality time to review their training, operational, and administrative activities that directly relate to security issues crucial to Nigeria and external environments.

According to him, “Formation commanders leading the various operations across the country’s geopolitical zone briefed the house in line with the conference programme.

He assured President Bola Tinubu of the unflinching loyalty and commitment of the Nigerian Army to the defence of the nation’s flourishing democracy and the upholding of the constitution.





According to him, in this regard, the Nigerian Army remains unwavering in its commitment to setting good examples for other armies to emulate.”

At the closing Ceremony, some Next-of-kin personnel who died defending the nation were presented with checks as payment of Group Life Insurance claims for the deceased.

The high point of the conference was the decoration of the former Force Commander of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Major General Abdul Kahlifa Ibrahim, with the National Order of Chad Medal of Honour, presented to him by the Chadian Government during his tour of duty.

