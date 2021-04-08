Ned Foundation sets to empower creative industry in Nigeria

Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation is set to empower the creative industry with millions of Naira and a platform to stardom.

This was disclosed in a statement jointly issued by Ned Media PR, Adeniyi Ifetayo Moses and Ned Nwoko Malaria Eradication Project coordinator, Mr Chukwuebuka Anyaduba, yesterday in Lagos.

The Founder stated that anyone in the creative industry who can interpret his Antarctica’s experience in creating awareness on the scourge of malaria in Africa and being at the forefront to eradicate malaria in Africa starting with Nigeria could win Five Million Naira Worth of Prizes.

“Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation is inviting creative talents across Nigeria to interpret his Antarctica Expedition/Experience in different creative genres such as music, short film, drawings, poetry, etc.

“The Winner gets 5million Naira Worth of Prizes which include: Cash Prize of 2.5m, Luxury Trip to Mount Ned on a Private Jet and A Weekend at a Luxury Hotel in Abuja.”

“All these were put together to commemorate the world malaria day and to encourage all the stakeholders for a call to action.” He said.

