Darling International Services honours prominent media personalities

Darling International Services in collaboration with Possibility Specialists Foundation, on Sunday, honoured prominent Nigerians for their outstanding contributions to societal development in their respective fields.

The Award ceremony took place at the Aviation Hall, SDM Hotel, Opposite UCH Second Gate, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Information, Culture, And Tourism in Oyo State, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun lauded the organizers for the initiative.

“Today’s occasion is different because people seated here represent Nigeria as it comprises people of different cultures, tribes, and religions that make up that entity called Nigeria,” he said.

In his keynote address, Dr. Ayobami Owolabi, the President of the Institute of Personality Development and Customer Relations Management, the Director of Public Affairs of Lead City University, who was the Guest Speaker at the Media and Service Award, charged the awardees to continue being a good ambassador of Nigeria and encourage other people in their domain to replicate the same to achieve a better Nigeria.

“When I look at the calibre of people awarded to today, I was happy because they are not money bags, they are people that have impacted on people in their own way. I must commend the organizers for looking out for people like these and awarding them.”

He stressed that the recipients of the awards are the little drops that will change things in the country adding that “the kind of award they have now is a building block for their personality.”

Earlier, in his opening remark, the Chief Executive Officer of Darling International Services, Mr. Rotimi Johnson (Ojasope), said the awardees had made great impacts in the development of the country in their respective domain and they deserved to be encouraged to enable them not to relent in their efforts.

“We have not and will never shy away from speaking the truth and in doing so, we commend what is good and condemned what is bad. The rationale behind the award is to celebrate those who have done well and distinguished themselves in philanthropy, public service, and human development. This award is to charge them to do more.”

He also assured participants and the awardees that the organizers would not relent in their efforts to protect the interest of the common man.

Mr. Edris Busayo Olawoyin of the Nigerian Tribune, who was the coordinator of the event, added that the award was initiated by the organizers to celebrate industrious and excellent performance.

According to the Executive Assistant to the Governor of Oyo State and the Chairman of the event, Rev Idowu Ogedengbe, who was represented by his wife, Mrs. Idowu Ogedengbe, no one needs the whole world to believe in them before they can produce results. “The organizer of this event has done well and with this, we can all hope for a better Nigeria,” she added.

At the event, Dr. Ahmadu Fatimah was honoured as Best Volunteer Services, while Ayoola John Oluwafemi was honoured as Most Creative and Innovative.

Mr. Akeem Kareem of Fresh FM was honoured as Best Political reporter, while Mr. Ayomide Adetunji of Splash FM, Abeokuta was honoured as Best NewsCaster;

Mr. Abraham Egona of Possibility Specialists Foundation and Mrs. Remi Olaogun of TGFR Olaogun Foundation, were given Humanity Awards.

Mr. Tolulope Olukokun and Mr. Oluyomi Fadare received an Award of Recognition and were highly commended by the organizer for their selfless service to humanity.

