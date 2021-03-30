NSE to establish engineering training centre in Anambra

Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE) says it has set to established Engineering Training Centre in Anambra State.

The Society said the centre which is located at Nawfia, off the Enugu-Onitsha expressway, in Nikola local government area of the state, if completed, will provide a conducive environment for training and retraining of engineers and allied professionals across the country.

This was contained in an address delivered by Engr. Odinaka Victor Okonkwo, during his investiture as the twelfth chairman of Nigerian Society of Engineers, Awka Branch, held in Awka, on Monday.

According to the newly inaugurated chairman, who is expected to pilot the affairs of the body for two years, “it is our plan to have a befitting engineering centre, this centre will house our meetings, it will provide the environment for the training and retraining of engineers and allied professionals, it will provide an environment for better synergy between the engineers, industrialists and the neighbouring citadels of learning with the aim of advancing research and improving the quality and practice of engineering in the state.

“In the wake of a global recession, dwindling oil prices and COVID-19, one sure way to go is technology.

“We must support engineering with all we have if we must flourish in the midst of these global challenges.

“So, we count on your support and that of all well-meaning Nigerians to make the engineering centre a reality,” Okonkwo said.

He thanked Governor Willie Obiano, the President, Nigeria Society of Engineers, Engr. Babagana Mohammed and other dignitaries for making the occasion a huge success.

In his brief remarks, the outgoing Chairman, Engineer Martin Agbili, who attested to the capability and versatility of the new chairman, appreciated all, for their support during his tenure and solicited same for the new administration.

In their separate reactions , the traditional ruler of Umueri, Igwe Benneth Emeka, a governorship aspirant (APGA), Honourable ThankGod Ibeh, Chairman, NSE, Aguata branch, Engr. Olufemi Ojo and Engr. Edmond Nkanu, congratulated the new chairman and his executive, praying for divine guidance and wisdom to enable them to stand out as uncommon achievers in Nigeria.

Other 12th Executive Committee Members are; Engr. Fimbarr Ajaegwu (Vice-Chairman), Engr. David Okeke (General Secretary), Engr. Joseph Alegu (Financial Secretary), Engr. Emeka Okafor (Treasurer) and the Public Relations Officer, Engr. Vincent Onuzuluike, among others.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…