Sokoto government to distribute 15,000 UTME/DE forms to indigent students

Sokoto State government has purchased about 15,000 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and Direct Entry forms for onward distribution to prospective students of higher institutions in the state.

The Commissioner for Higher Education Prof. Bashir Garba, announced this at a stakeholders’ meeting on the distribution of the forms held at the conference room of the ministry.

He said 15,000 UTME and DE forms were approved for purchase and distribution to eligible candidates of state origin.

During the meeting successes and challenges encountered during the last year’s exercise were extensively discussed.

The commissioner said the ministry will partner with the ministry for local government affairs and local government councils for the success of the exercise.

He said the ministry would commence the distribution of the forms on April 8.

Prof. Bashir Garba enjoined wealthy individuals to complement government effort in that regard.

The commissioner was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Pharm. Almustapha Othman Ali thanked the state government for the early approval for the purchase of the forms.

