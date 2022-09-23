Dare wins PDP Zamfara gubernatorial primary

Dauda Lawan Dare has emerged as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Zamfara state for the 2023 general elections after a fresh governorship primary was conducted in the state.

The State PDP had conducted a fresh governorship primary in line with federal High Court directives with Dauda Lawan Dare declared the winner.

Recall, the state election of Daura Lawal Dare was nullified following a case filed by Ibrahim Shehu and two others challenging the credibility of his election as the party’s flagbearer.

The election which was conducted amid tight security saw Dare scoring 422 votes to beat the other two aspirants.

His rivals, Ibrahim Shehu and Hafiz Mohammed got one vote each, while the other gubernatorial candidate, Wadatau Madawaki withdrew from the contest.

Declaring the result, the Secretary of the electoral committee sent by the national headquarters to conduct the election Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq said, “Having scored the highest votes of 422, I hereby declare Dr Dauda Lawan Dare as the PDP gubernatorial candidate for 2023 general elections.

“The other contestants, Ibrahim Shehu and Hafiz Mohammed got one vote each, while there were also four invalid votes,” he said.

He thanked the party members, security agents and journalists who assisted in the success of the election.

