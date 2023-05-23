Nigerian billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola has told the Nigerian government to desist from trying to run business.

Otedola hailed Aliko Dangote for making history after building a refinery which is one of Nigeria’s single largest investments located in Lagos.

The integrated refinery and petrochemical project is equipped to produce about 650,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) and to generate 9500 direct jobs and 25,000 indirect jobs.

It was also built with 435 megawatt power station, a deep seaport and a fertiliser unit.

Otedola, the Nigerian billionaire businessman, noted that Dangote’s project is a clear sign that the “government cannot run any business and government should desist from trying to run business.”

According to him, “Aliko and I bought Port Harcourt and Kaduna refineries, I owed 20 per cent of that consortium and of course, it was reversed by the administration that came in then.

“All in big shame today. See what Aliko has done today, this to me is a lesson that government cannot run any business and government should desist from trying to run business,” he said.

