Kwara community issues 7-day ultimatum to herdsmen

People of Oro kingdom in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, under the aegis of Oro Descendants Union (ODU), have issued a seven-day ultimatum to herdsmen in Okerimi-Oro community to relocate to ensure security in the area.

In a statement, entitled ‘We reject unlawful occupation of land in our community by Bororo/Fulani, which was signed by the national president and national publicity secretary of the union, Alhaji Uthman Tunji Balogun and Mr. Kayode Adeyipo respectively, the people, who are kinsmen of the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the herdsmen allegedly evicted from Oyo State, have occupied Okerimi-Oro community since the last week of January.

The people who allege that some traditional rulers in nearby communities connive with the herdsmen and purportedly signed an agreement to have them settled in their own area, said the traditional rulers “discreetly brought the herdsmen to Okerimi-Oro land to settle.”

The 11 constituents of Oro kingdom are Okerimi-Oro, Ijomu-Oro, Aafin-Oro, Ido-Oro, Agbeola-Oro, Okeola-Oro, Iludun-Oro, Irebode-Oro, Oro, Sie and Olorunsogo.

“The site where the Bororo/Fulani herdsmen are occupying now is part of Koshoni-Ola Farmland in Okerimi Oro. Everyone has become scared, nervous and agitated demanding that they be sent away from our locality because of their reported evidence-based nefarious activities, which include kidnapping, maiming of innocent citizens, robberies and destruction of farm land. And to our knowledge, it is not the company that invited them.

“The document which was signed by the Aala of Ilala community and the Baale of Buari community, also has the signatures of nine leaders of Bororo/Fulani, Seriki Fulani in Ajase-Ipo and chairman of Miyetti Allah in Irepodun Local Government Area. The peace pact was witnessed by zonal heads of security agencies, including police, Department of State Security (DSS) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).”

