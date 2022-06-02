Dana Air rewards winners in essay competition

One of the domestic airlines operators in Nigeria, Dana Air, has rewarded students with free tickets for their brilliant performance at the11th edition of the National Travel Essay Competition and Air Transport Youth Empowerment Summit, held at the Nigerian Civil Aviation (NCAA) Annex office at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

This is just as the airline has announced that some new initiatives have also been added to strengthen and excites members of its kids fly programme.

According to the spokesperson of the airline, Kingsley Ezenwa, the awards were given to some students based on their outstanding performances on a travel essay they wrote on the theme “The Role of Biometrics and Mobile Technology on Future Air Travel at the National Travel Essay Competition and Youth Empowerment Summit designed to create greater awareness for the air transport sector and raise future aviation professionals.

While commending and congratulating the winners, Ezenwa said that the airline had been supporting similar events and the organizers of the National Essay Competition since it started in 2009 as part of its numerous corporate social responsibility (CSR)





While adding that Dana Air had also strengthened its kids fly program with some new initiatives to excite its kids fly program members and frequent flyers, Ezenwa declared: “Flying with us either as a Child or adult means alot to us and we really appreciate and reward such loyalty and this is why we have created massive rewards for members of Dana Miles and some exciting initiatives for our kids fly program’’

He encouraged the students to consider a career in aviation, stating that Dana Air’s kids fly programme was also part of the airlines’ commitment to giving students and kids alike their first flight experience while exposing them to the exciting world of aviation.