FG converts medical centre in Katsina to teaching hospital

The Federal Government has converted the Federal Medical Centre in Katsina State to a Federal Teaching Hospital.

This is sequel to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Federal Government and the Katsina State Government on the use of Federal Teaching Hospital Katsina as a clinical training site for medical students of the Umaru Musa Yar’adua University Katsina.

The MOU was signed on December 8, 2020, by the Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari, on behalf of the State Government and the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire on behalf of the Federal Government.

The Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr Suleiman Bello Muhammad, while addressing journalists at the hospital complex said efforts have been ongoing for many years to convert the centre into Federal Teaching Hospital for the clinical training of the medical students.

He noted that the realisation of these great achievements would not have been possible without the contributions of various stakeholders including the Katsina State Government under the leadership of Governor Masari.

